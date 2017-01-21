Peace vigil members stand at Bank Square for the fifth year

For five years, Robin Hensel of Little Falls and others have gathered at Bank Square in Little Falls for a peace vigil on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The six attendees stood on the four corners of the square commenting on both current events and the nice weather they were having, Monday. As they stood at the square, members of the vigil held signs honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and expressing their support for peace and called for an end to racism. Pictured (from left): Herb Davis of Sauk Centre, Al Martin of Merrifield and Retha Dooley of Sauk Centre. For some attendees, recent events were on their minds this year. Larry Fisk of Fort Ripley said the 2016 election showed there was still racism in the country in general, as well as in Morrison County. The vigil members called on passing vehicles to “Honk for peace,” waving and cheering whenever anyone did so.