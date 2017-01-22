Agendas – AGENDA

REGULAR MEETING

ROYALTON BOARD OF

EDUCATION

MS-HS MEDIA CENTER

CLASSROOM

JANUARY 23, 2017 6:30 PM

6:30 p.m. is the estimated start time for the regular monthly meeting. It will begin immediately following the close of the special meeting.

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge to Flag

3. Roll Call

4. Approval of Agenda

5. Approval of Minutes

6. Claims, Accounts and Financial

7. Recognition of Citizens for Input Purposes

8. Appreciation, Recognition and Presentations

9. Reports/Good News

a. Business Managers Report

b. Principals Reports

c. Director of Student Activites and Community Education Coordinators Report

d. Superintendents Report

e. Board Committee Reports

10. Action Items

a. Approval of FMLA Leaves

b. Approval of Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) Between Independent School District No. 485 (District), Royalton Education Minnesota (Union), and Amy Krueger (Krueger)

c. Approval of Hiring

d. Approval of Resignations

e. Approval of Assigned Access to Safe Deposit Box at Pine Country Bank

f. Approval of Rental Agreement with Appeldorns Sunset Bay Resort for Prom 2017

g. Approval of Bus Rental Agreement with Voigts for Prom 2017

11. Discussion Items

a. Thoughtexchange

b. NJPA Board of Directors Election

c. First Reading of Policies

d. MSBA Conference

12. Information Items

a. Enrollment Information

13. Upcoming Meeting Schedule

14. Adjournment

PUBLISH: January 22, 2017

(645138)