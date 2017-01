Agendas – MORRISON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

TENTATIVE AGENDA

JANUARY 24, 2017

9:00 A.M. TO 11:00 A.M.

COUNTY BOARD ROOM

GOVERNMENT CENTER, LITTLE FALLS, MN.

1.CALL TO ORDER BY CHAIRMAN

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. APPROVAL OF COUNTY BOARD MINUTES

4. ADDITIONS/DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA

5. MISSISSIPPI HEADWATERS

6. GREAT RIVER REGIONAL LIBRARY

7. VETERANS REPORT

8. SOCIAL SERVICE REPORT

9. PUBLIC HEALTH REPORT

10. PLANNING & ZONING REPORT

11. ASSESSORS REPORT

12. INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

13. AUDITORS REPORT

14. COUNTY BOARD WARRANTS

15. PUBLIC WORKS REPORT

16. ADMINISTRATORS REPORT

17. COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPCOMING SCHEDULE

18. ADJOURNMENT

IF YOU NEED ANY TYPE OF ACCOMMODATION TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MEETING PLEASE CALL 320-632-0295 AT LEAST 48 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING.

PUBLISH: January 22, 2017 (645409)