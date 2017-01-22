Bernard J. Kremers

Feb. 19, 1957 – Jan. 14, 2017

A Memorial Mass, celebrating the life of Bernard J. “Benny” Kremers Jr, age 59, of Upsala, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala. Burial will be at a later date. Benny died after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church in Upsala.Benny was born Feb. 19, 1957, in Little Falls to Bernard Sr. and Lucy (Breth) Kremers. He grew up on the family farm three miles north of Upsala and he graduated from Upsala Area School. After high school, Benny worked various jobs that included roadwork, welding and truck driving. He married Cindy (Huls) Kremers, daughter of David and Darlene Huls, April 22, 1989. They made their home in the country two miles northeast of Upsala. Their daughter, Jolene, was born, July 10, 1998. She was daddy’s little girl and he always called her “Little Pumpkin.” Benny was a family man, he loved working around his home, making wood, working in the garage, swimming and taking jeep rides with his family around the countryside, grilling outdoors, watching western movies and UFC fights on TV, as well as playing games with his family. He also loved to build things out of steel and become an inventor from building a light stand, which he was proud of. He was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala.Benny is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Cindy; daughter, Jolene; brothers, Allan (Jeanette) Kremers, Upsala; Roy Kremers, Upsala; sisters, Bernadette Haldenwanger, Royalton; and Marlene (Tom) Mrosla, Royalton; sister-in-law, Dianne Kremers, Bowlus; and many nieces and nephews.Benny is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Lucy Kremers; his brother, William Kremers; and his grandparents.