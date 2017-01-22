Charles S. “Chuckie” Schneider, 55-year-old resident of Flensburg and Little Falls, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at the Foley Nursing Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, with Father Tim Wenzel officiating. Burial will be at the Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. A Parish Prayer Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Charles Steven Schneider was born Oct. 26, 1961, in Little Falls, to the late Stanley and Violet (Zilkowski) Schneider. He lived with his parents on the farm near Swanvill. In 1975, they moved to Flensburg. In 2002, Chuck moved into a group home run by Lutheran Social Services and then to St. Camillus Place in Little Falls. He also resided for a time in a group home in Redwood Falls.

Chuck attended Little Falls Community Schools and then transitioned to Employment Enterprises, Inc. (EEI) where he worked until he retired in January 2016. Chuck enjoyed listening to old time music, going to dances, riding his bike, watching the Minnesota Twins and being with family.

Chuck is survived by his brothers, Adrian (Mary) Schneider of Little Falls, Jerry (Jan) Schneider of St. Paul and Stan Jr. of Royalton; sisters, Joyce Karnowski of Maplewood, Judy (Arnie) Rudenick of Forest Lake, Dianne Broughten of Princeton, Karen (Dave) VanHeel of Swanville and Doreen (Greg) Mackedanz of St. Cloud and many nieces and nephews.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dennis; and sister, Mary Anne.

Memorials are preferred to Employment Enterprises, Inc.

