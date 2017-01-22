Charlotte “Char” Hale

Charlotte “Char” M. Hale, 70, of Randall, died on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, with Father Tim Wenzel officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church on the day of the service.

Char was born March 6, 1946, in LaCrosse, Wis., to Erich and Alice (Ikert) Utecht. Her family moved to St. Paul when Char was young and attended High School at Monroe High School in St. Paul and graduated in 1964. After graduation Char, worked for McMillian Manufacturing in St. Paul as a secretary. On February 14, 196,9 she married Dennis Hale. They lived in St. Paul for three years before moving to North Branch where they made their home for five years. In 1977 they moved to Randall. They were farmers and also Char, worked at Crestliner in Little Falls as a secretary for five years. Char began her business in sewing, Char’s Originals, and did that for 12 years. Char enjoyed sewing, homeschooling her granddaughters, cooking and canning. She was a master gardener, bowler and liked bowling tournaments. Char liked making cheese and decorating cakes.

Char is survived by her husband, Dennis; three sons, David of Minneapolis, Dale (Angela) Farmington and Doug of Little Falls; three granddaughters, Jennifer Hale, Marissa Erickson and Madisyn Hale; three great-grandchildren, Brayleigh Hale, Korra Vodovnik and Charlotte Rae Woodstrup; father, Erich Utecht; siblings, Leonard (Becky) Utecht of Circle Pines and Michelle (Mike) Odden of Baldwin, Wis.; four brothers, Bill Johnson, Dan Johnson, David Johnson and Ernie (Sarah) Johnson, all of Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Utecht; siblings, Cathy Smith, Linda Kuester, Erich Utecht and Dennis Johnson.

