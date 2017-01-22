County looks at bank cards as payment option

“We’re a little behind the times,” said Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek. She filled in for County Administrator Deb Gruber at the Morrison County Board of Commissioners planning session, Tuesday.

Kowalzek was talking about how the county doesn’t allow people to pay fees and taxes at the Morrison County Government Center with debit or credit cards, something the commissioners are considering changing.

County Auditor-Treasurer Deb Lowe said the county has received numerous requests to include cards as a payment option.

The county has avoided it, Lowe said, because there was no way under Minnesota law it could pass on the fees charged by credit card companies to the user, until now.

Recently, the State Legislature passed laws allowing the county to pass on the fee if they so chose to for customers paying the county for a service, fine, etc.

If the payment is for taxes, however, state law mandates the county to pass that cost onto the credit card user.

While other counties have chosen to eat the cost of the credit card processing fees as part of doing business, Kowalzek said Morrison County wouldn’t be able to do that.

“We really aren’t able to eat that cost without recovering it by increasing fees,” Kowalzek said.

She said the thought among staff was why should people who do not use cards see an increase in fees at the county to cover the processing fees for credit and debit card users.

“That makes no sense to me at all,” Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said about having the county cover the cost of the processing fee.

Commissioner Mike Winscher said he would support allowing cards to be used as payment, as well as the stipulation that users get charged the processing fee.

Notices that a person will be charged the fee will be posted at places where they pay, and clerks will make it clear to them.

Lowe said none of the credit card information would be stored or handled by the county. Instead it would be directly sent to the processing company.

Before this comes to the Board for approval, Lowe said the county will look into which credit card companies the county should choose to accept. She said some companies may send the machines for free.

Board of Commissioners Briefs

In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:

Heard from the Public Health Department that it plans to submit a grant proposal for another Drug Free Communities Grant for $625,000 for the Pierz School District. The grant was not awarded last fall and Community Health Services Supervisor Michelle Tautges said they plan to work on the parts of the proposal that scored low; and

Received an update on two tax forfeited properties in Little Falls. One is owned by residents who have not paid taxes since 2006 and have fallen off two payment plans. They will be evicted Feb. 10 unless they pay the back taxes. The other will cost the county at least $2,000 – $3,000 for four to six 20-yard dumpsters needed to hold all the garbage in the building.

The next meeting of the Morrison County Board of Commissioners is Tuesday, at 9 a.m. in the Morrison County Government Center’s Board Room.