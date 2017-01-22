Homelessness: Family lived in car for more than a year before finding help

This is the third and final article in a series on homelessness in Morrison County.)

It was not by choice the Johnson family became homeless in 2006. It was simply a set of circumstances that led Bethany Johnson, 55, of Brainerd, to live in her car for over a year.

Also living with her were her 16-year-old son, Michael and his girlfriend, Brittany Williams. The names used are aliases to protect their real identities.

“I slept in the front seat,” Bethany said. “They had the backseat.”

Since Walmart allows overnight parking, she parked the vehicle in the far end of its parking lot in Baxter at night.

Bethany said it’s easy to take basic things for granted, such as access to a shower, a bathroom and the ability to do laundry.

“The good thing about parking by Walmart is that since it’s open 24/7, you can go to the bathroom when you need to,” she said.

To avoid suspicion, Bethany said she also had to find out what businesses allowed people to use their restroom facilities without having to purchase something.

“It was a struggle,” she said.

The road to homelessness began after she went through a divorce. Trying to survive, she worked several jobs.

“I was working for a temp agency. You just showed up at 7 a.m. and hoped they had work for you that day,” she said.

At that time, she, her son and Williams lived at a motel in Brainerd. To reduce the rental cost for the room, Bethany cleaned the motel rooms and did the motel’s laundry.

“It just wasn’t enough,” she said.

As a result, the Johnsons and Williams were asked to leave the motel, since Bethany was unable to pay rent.

A common feeling among people who become homeless is shame. Sometimes that shame can even keep them from seeking help as it can be humiliating, she said.

“Being homeless made me feel completely worthless. I felt so alone and was so scared,” Bethany said.

Even though she had friends she could have asked for help, Bethany said she chose not to. When homelessness strikes, a vehicle may become the only source of shelter. Since Walmart allows overnight parking, many who are homeless choose its parking lot as their overnight location. Pictured is Rose Surma, executive director of Oasis Central Minnesota, demonstrating how someone might use a vehicle as a place to sleep.

“I didn’t tell anyone we were homeless. I was so ashamed that we weren’t able to do things like normal people, like having a home to go home to. I simply didn’t want to be a bother to anyone,” she said. The shame of being homeless followed Michael and Williams, as well. During the days, the two Brainerd High School sophomores went to school as if nothing was wrong.

Being at the school also provided them a place to shower. For the most part, Bethany showered at Kiwanis Park.

With no access to refrigeration, there was little food they were able to keep in the vehicle. Since Bethany was paid every day when she was given work, the three would visit McDonald’s, Hardee’s or a gas station to buy sandwiches.

Homeless people often have a tendency to find each other, Bethany said. It was while they were staying in the Walmart parking lot, they connected with Randy and Lisa Jackson, a homeless couple who were living in their van.

It was through the Jacksons Bethany heard of the Interfaith Hospitality Network (IHN) in Little Falls — a program connected to what New Pathways in Brainerd offers families who are homeless.

Bethany, Michael and Williams moved to Little Falls in 2007. At first when they connected with IHN, the program had reached full capacity. While waiting to receive help, IHN housed the three in a local motel.

Bethany and her family stayed at IHN for about four months. During this time, she found employment with a local fast food restaurant and later on at a home health care facility.

“It always felt good to contribute to society,” she said.

She also received training in life skills and case management help.

Bethany returned to Brainerd after living in Little Falls for about nine years. Since the family received help from IHN/New Pathways, Michael and Williams parted ways. Today, Michael and his wife, Jessica, have three young children.

“I moved to be closer to my grandkids,” Bethany said.

As a way to give back, Bethany now seizes opportunities to volunteer. During the Christmas season, she rings bells for the Salvation Army in Little Falls.

Living in her own apartment, Bethany said she is very thankful for having a roof over her head and that she can go to the bathroom and take a shower whenever she wants.

“All the little things that we often take for granted,” she said.

Even though Bethany has now secured housing, the shame from being homeless still lingers. It is for that reason she has asked that their real names not be used in this article.

Oasis Central Minnesota — an organization that addresses food and housing issues in Morrison County, along with several others, continue to seek ways to help those who are homeless.

“The first step is to raise awareness of what’s going on around us, but it really takes a community effort to address the homelessness in the county,” said Rose Surma, executive director. “We are also always looking for volunteers.”

Those who are interested in contacting Oasis Central Minnesota, may call (320) 632-9140 or email oasisc [email protected]