Notice of Public Hearings – NOTICE OF INTENT TO ENACT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

REVISIONS TO THE MORRISON COUNTY

RECREATIONAL TRAIL ORDINANCE

A Public Hearing will be held before the Morrison County Board for consideration of making amendments to the Recreational Trail Ordinance (Soo Line Trail). The hearing will be held at 9:00 a.m. on February 7, 2017 in the County Board Room of the Morrison County Government Center. Copies of the proposed amendments will be available prior to the public hearing at the County Auditor/Treasurers Office and the Public Works Department.

Additions to Ordinance language to allow for additional use of the Trail by all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) of both Classes 1 & 2 during additional specified times of the year, by adding Subparagraph B. 3. to the Ordinance. The following text constitutes a summary of the proposed changes:

B. The east portion of trail, as defined in Section I, JURISDICTION, B. EAST, may be used for the following purposes without special permit from the County:

3. The east portion of trail may be used by all-terrain vehicles (ATV) of both classes (Class 1 & Class 2) as defined in MN Statute 84.92, Subdivision. 8, between dates December 1st in any year, to March 31st of the following year, provided the time period does not fall within the snowmobile grooming window, and the access points along the trail have not been posted CLOSED TO ATV USE by the Morrison County Department of Public Works. The snowmobile grooming window is the time period between the first and last grooming of the snow cover on the trail that takes place between dates December 1st in any year, to March 31st of the following year.

Changes and a strike-out of previous dates of enactment to new dates of enactment, i.e. February 7, 2017 for February 9, 2016, wherever applicable.

PUBLISH: January 22, 29, 2017 (645390)