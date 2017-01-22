Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: 12/24/2010

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $102,674.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Gary L. Ohnstad and Melaine Ohnstad, Husband and Wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Investors Corp.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: 01/03/2011 as 504202 in the Office of the County Recorder, Morrison County, Minnesota

The mortgage was assigned for value as follows:

Assignee: Planet Home Lending, LLC

Assignment dated: 03/19/2015

Assignment recorded: 03/25/2015

Assignment recording information: A534435

All in the records of the County Recorder in and for Morrison County, Minnesota.

TAX PARCEL I.D. NO.: 49.0843.000

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 16, Block 10, Searles Addition to Little Falls, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the County Recorder in and for Morrison County, Minnesota

Parcel ID: 49.0843.000

Abstract Property

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 313 11th Street SW, Little Falls, MN 56345

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Morrison

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Mortgage Investors Corp.

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Planet Home Lending, LLC

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE $109,286.80 AS OF 07/22/2016.

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes.

Pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff of Morrison, Minnesota at public auction as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 09/13/2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Morrison Sheriffs Office, 213 – 1st Avenue SE, Little Falls, MN 56345 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law.

The time allowed by law for redemption by said Mortgagor(s) or Mortgagors personal representatives or assigns is 6 Months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the mortgagor must vacate the mortgaged property by 11:59 p.m. on 03/13/2017, or the next business day if 03/13/2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS THAT MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: 07/17/2016

Planet Home Lending, LLC,

Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee

Klatt, Augustine, Sayer, Treinen

& Rastede, P.C., By Brian G.

Sayer,

Attorney for Mortgagee/

Mortgage Assignee

925 E 4th St., Waterloo, IA 50703

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

PUBLISH: July 17, 24, 31; August 7, 14, 21, 2016 (573833)

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT

The attached referenced sale scheduled for 09/13/2016 is hereby postponed until 11/15/2016 at 10:00 A.M. at the Morrison County Sheriffs Office, 213 – 1st Avenue SE, Little Falls, MN 56345. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 05/15/2017 or the next business day if 05/15/2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Dated: 09/18/2016

Planet Home Lending, LLC,

Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee

Klatt, Augustine, Sayer, Treinen

& Rastede, P.C., By Brian G. Sayer,

Attorney for Mortgagee/

Mortgage Assignee

925 E. 4th Street,

Waterloo, IA 50703

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

PUBLISH: September 18, 2016

(595955)

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT

The attached referenced sale scheduled for 11/15/2016 is hereby postponed until 01/17/2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the Morrison County Sheriffs Office, 213 – 1st Avenue SE, Little Falls, MN 56345. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 07/17/2017 or the next business day if 07/17/2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Dated: 11/20/2016

Planet Home Lending, LLC,

Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee

Klatt, Augustine, Sayer, Treinen

& Rastede, P.C., By Brian G. Sayer,

Attorney for Mortgagee/

Mortgage Assignee

925 E. 4th Street,

Waterloo, IA 50703

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

PUBLISH: November 20, 2016

(624087)

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT

The attached referenced sale scheduled for 01/17/2017 is hereby postponed until 03/21/2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the Morrison County Sheriffs Office, 213 – 1st Avenue SE, Little Falls, MN 56345. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 09/21/2017 or the next business day if 09/21/2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Dated: 01/22/2017

Planet Home Lending, LLC,

Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee

The Sayer Law Group, P.C.,

By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for

Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee

925 E. 4th Street,

Waterloo, IA 50703

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

PUBLISH: January 22, 2017

(645262)