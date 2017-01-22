School Board – SWANVILLE SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES,

DISTRICT #486, SWANVILLE, MN.

(UNOFFICIAL)

The Swanville School Board held its regular meeting on December 21st , 2016. in the High School Library. Board Members present were Chris Kircher, Jay Loven, Kathy Beckman, Tom Beseman, Jeff Opelia, and Todd Jackson. Administrator Harthan, Principal Johnson, and some other staff were present.

Chair Jay Loven called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.

Motion made by Beckman and seconded by Jackson to approve the agenda for this meeting. Motion carried.

Motion made by Opelia and seconded by Kircher to approve the minutes of November 16th board meeting. Motion carried.

7 – 12 Principals Report:

1. Congratulations to Lawrence Mettler and Kylie Karst, the December Students of the Month.

2. The junior class will be taking the ASVAB test on January 4.

3. We will do conferences in February like we did last year, with one night of face to face conferences and the other time spent calling parents and documenting the time spent and who talked to.

4. The Student Council held a successful food drive! Both Morrison and Todd County food shelves each received 4 full boxes of food.

5. Jennie-O will be coming on February 7th to work with juniors and seniors during the morning.

6. The Bridges Career Day is March 10th, which is an early release day. We typically take grades 9-11. We may want to look at moving the early release day.

7. Prom is May 6th.

8. The awards day is May 23rd.

9. Mrs. Johnson will be attending the MN Association of Secondary Principals on January 19th and 20th.

10. Christmas Party January 14th.

Elementary Principals Report:

1. Congratulations to Mrs. Wolters and all the participants in the elementary music concert and band recital on December 15th and 20th. Thanks to all the classes for participating in the band recital with performances, readings, etc.

2. Neal Weisz, Peter Swisher, Carly Andres, and several students presented at the Lions Club about Deep Portage.

3. We will be starting the morning exercise program a couple of days a week after break.

4. The EL students have been identified, and Mrs. Sebek will start working with them after break.

5. No school on Monday, January 16th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Staff will have inservice.

6. The end of the 2nd quarter is Friday, January 20th.

Motion made by Kircher and seconded by Beseman to approve the Auditors Report. Motion carried.

Some first grade parents and class volunteers came to the board to discuss concerns about the number of students in the class and ideas to help.

Motion made by Beckman and seconded by Opelia to Certify the Tax Levy for taxes payable in the 2017 year in the amount of $744,364.35. Motion carried.

The board set Finance Committee meeting for January 11th at 5:30.

Motion made by Kircher and seconded by Jackson to approve Jason Lee as a high school science teacher. Motion carried.

Motion made by Loven and seconded by Beseman to approve Erin Saybyan as a Head Softball Coach. Motion carried.

Motion made by Beckman and seconded by Beseman to approve the Worlds Best Workforce Annual Report. Motion carried.

Motion made by Jackson and seconded by Beseman to pay the bills in the amount of $124.477.17. Motion carried. Check numbers 75388 – 75458.

Motion made by Kircher and seconded by Opelia to approve electronic transfers of $35,332.03 on November 20th, 2016 and $32,041.07 on December 5th, 2016. Motion carried.

Closed the meeting to discuss a student issue at 8:00 pm and reopened at 8:25 pm.

Motion made by Loven and seconded by Beckman to adjourn the meeting at 8:26 p.m. Motion carried.

