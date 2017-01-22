Swanville High School names Nohner, Mettler as ExCel Award nominees

Juniors Katelyn Nohner and Lawrence Mettler have been selected as this year’s Swanville High School ExCEL nominees.

The ExCel award, which stands for excellence in community, education and leadership, is a recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, show leadership qualities and are model citizens. Every member school of the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) is invited to nominate one female and one male for the ExCEL Award.

Nominees must be a junior in high school, make satisfactory progress toward graduation requirements, participate in an MSHSL fine arts or athletic activity, hold a leadership position in their school and volunteer in their community. Katelyn Nohner

Nohner, daughter of Joel Klemish and Bobby Nohner, has participated in band, including marching band and pep band, fall play, softball and is a manage for volleyball and basketball. She is also active on the Student Council and is a class officer. Nohner is consistently on the honor roll as well. She spends time volunteering around the community with different organizations and helps out her elderly neighbors by mowing their lawns and shoveling their snow. Lawrence Mettler

Mettler, son of Randy and Margaret, has participated in band, including marching band and pep band, fall play, speech, football, basketball and track and field. He is also active in Student Council, is a class officer and involved in HCC (Health Community Collaborative.) Mettler is consistently on the “A” honor roll as well. He spends his time volunteering in a variety of ways at his church, Adopt-A-Highway program, 4-H and Boy Scouts, as well as volunteering with other organizations in the community.

An independent panel of judges from schools throughout Minnesota will select the state ExCEL Award recipient in January. ExCEL winners will be recognized on KSTC-TV (Channel 45) during the upcoming winter state tournaments.