Two inducted into Upsala Hall of Fame

Jennifer (Boeckermann) Rademacher and Chris Leners were inducted into the Upsala Hall of Fame, Jan. 14.

Rademacher graduated from Upsala High School in 2001. She was a three-year starter in volleyball and softball and a four-year starter in basketball, while also serving as captain.

In volleyball, she started as the team’s middle hitter and those teams dominated opponents in a very tough conference and section. During her senior season, Rademacher starred on a team that was 30-3 and the first team from Upsala High School to reach the state tournament, placing sixth. She was a very aggressive and skilled blocker with a knack for shutting down the opponent’s top hitter. She was all conference two years, conference MVP, top team’s defensive player twice, offensive player once and All-Academic Team three years. She currently ranks third in career blocks and sixth in kills.

In basketball, Rademacher was an offensive force to be reckoned with. Her size and shooting skills forced opponents to double team her, and even with that extra attention she was able to score 1,000-plus points and led her team to a conference championship her senior season. She led the team in free throw percentage her junior year and team’s top offensive player three consecutive seasons. In addition, she was All-Conference three years, Conference MVP two years and All-Academic three years.

In softball, Rademacher started and lettered three years.

After high school, she attended Rasmussen Business College to graduate with a degree in accounting. She currently works at Blattner Energy, Inc. in Avon.

After graduating from college, she married Ross Rademacher and together they have two children: Annali and Callan. Her parents are Gerry and Mary Jane Boeckermann.

Leners graduated from Upsala High School in 1992 and lettered in baseball, basketball and football.

Leners was a four-year starter in football and during his career he rushed for 3,500-plus yards and scored 35 touchdowns.

Leners is remembered as a bruising runner with a style that punished anyone willing to try and tackle him. As a linebacker, his hard hitting sent many running backs to the sidelines. He served as captain, received All-Conference awards, plus his senior year he was chosen Conference MVP and also selected to the out-of-state football team.

In baseball, Leners was a four-year starter at pitcher and short stop. Known as a hard-throwing pitcher that could strike out the side and a hitter that could hit for a high average. He was a two-year conference and a two-year All-Section player.

In basketball, Leners was a three-year letter winner, two-year starter and a two-year All-Conference player. His senior season, he averaged 11 points and 13 rebounds per game.

After graduating, Leners attended Itasca Community College. At Itasca, he started on the football team and earned All-Regions honors in 1993.

Leners played 19 years on the Upsala Blue Jays baseball team. Currently he serves as a member of the Upsala Ballpark Association, spending many hours working on renovating the Upsala softball field.

He is also a volunteer coach for the Upsala Elementary girls basketball team, has coached T-Ball, JV girls summer softball and is the junior high softball coach.

In his spare time, he enjoys hunting, fishing, gardening, baking strawberry and apple pies and winning in Fantasy Football.

Leners credits his parents, Ronald and Marion Leners, with his success, teaching him to work hard for all of his achievements.

He is married to Carie and has three daughters: Gracie, Molly and Zoey. Leners works at Polar in Opole.