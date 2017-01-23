The Mass of Christian Burial for Alice Arnold, of Macon, Missouri and formerly of Verndale and Staples, was celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2017, at St. Frederick’s Church in Verndale with Fr. Arlie Sowada as celebrant. Alice passed away at the age of 80 years on January 19, 2017 at the Macon Healthcare Center in Macon, MO.

Alice was born to David and Nella (Smith) Wellman on August 21, 1936, in Wadena, MN. After completing high school, Alice continued her education and became a healthcare worker. She began serving in the United States Air Force on May 7, 1956 until her honorable discharge as an Airman 2nd Class in Syracuse, New York on March 10, 1958.

While in Syracuse, Alice was united in marriage with Wayne Alvin Arnold on September 6, 1957. When her children were growing up, Alice was an active volunteer in 4-H and Girl Scouts. She enjoyed fishing and camping with her husband and children, as well as spending time with family and friends. In her spare time, Alice loved to sew, knit, crochet, do counted-cross stitch and read.

Alice spent most of her life in central Minnesota and moved to Hibbing in 1979. When Wayne retired, they moved back to Verndale and spent winters in Mesa, AZ. By 2006, Alice moved to Macon, Missouri and resided there until her death.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, on August 2, 2000; her parents David and Nella; brother David; and sisters Rachel Schluttner and Ruth Hahn.

She will be lovingly missed by her sons Carl of Duluth, Pat (Linda) of New Brighton, and Tim (Carrine) of Macon, MO; daughters Margaret (Steve) Rowells of Chandler, AZ, Theresa (David) Atkins of North Pole, AK and Dorie (Dave) Rowells of Sterling Heights, MI; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Honorary pallbearer was Carl Arnold. Active pallbearers were Pat Arnold, Tim Arnold, Tim Atkins, Dan Rowells, Dave Rowells and Steve Rowells.

Military honors provided by the Elmer Goche Post 3922, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Wadena, MN.

Burial was in St. Frederick’s Catholic Cemetery, Verndale, MN.

Arrangements were with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes’ Verndale Chapel, Verndale, MN. (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)