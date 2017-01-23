LF superintendent talks federal, state and local angles in district update

Little Falls School District Superintendent, Stephen Jones, goes through his “State of the District” presentation, Monday. The presentation covered federal, state and local issues affecting the district.

At his “State of the District” address Monday, Little Falls School District Superintendent Stephen Jones talked about what the district was doing at a local level, as well as the issues from the state and federal governments affecting it.

On the topic of the federal government was President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, who as Jones said in his address, is for school voucher programs and charter schools.

Jones said he was concerned about the idea of taking education funding from public schools and shifting it to private schools.

“I have concerns about the privatization of public funds toward education coming at the expense of public education,” Jones said.

He said he was concerned a drain of funding for public schools could occur with privatization.

On the state level, Jones said he hoped to see legislators look at public education issues this session.

Jones said there hasn’t been a lot of talk about K-12 education this year so far at the state Legislature.

Jones said there was not all that much the district could do at the state and federal levels, but it should be aware of it.

“The only thing that we can really control is the local. We really understand what is happening elsewhere, but our ability to influence that is pretty minimal. Our ability to influence what is happening locally is much greater,” Jones said.

The district will direct the majority of its energies at affecting what happens at the local level, he said.

Among the issues Jones addressed at the local level were the financial responsibility the district had to provide the best possible education with public funding, projected enrollment numbers and personalized learning.

Jones said he hopes the projected enrollment levels, estimated at nearly 3,000 students remain low, and the district could adjust the figure upward depending on what happens later in the year.

As for personalized learning, Jones said teachers in the district are trying to adjust their teaching to cover classes of students whose abilities vary greatly.

Jones said this was a shift from the past, where teachers taught the whole class the same way.