Little Falls hurricane tracker finds connection to Iwo Jima vet

When Paul Short, 70, of Little Falls read the feature on Iwo Jima veteran, Ken Stevens, in a past issue of the Morrison County Record, he recognized the last name.

Short contacted Stevens and after visiting with him at his home in Long Prairie, Short discovered the connection.

“It just shows how small the world can be sometimes,” he said.

As it turned out, Short served with Stevens’ son, John.

“We were in the same squadron for over a year in Jacksonville, Fla,” Short said.

Stevens gave Short John’s phone number. When Short called him, John remembered him right away and talked for about 30 minutes about old and new times, Short said.

“That was amazing. That was over 50 years ago,” he said.

Paul Short, 70, served in the Hurricane Tracker Squadron from 1965-68 and tracked storms that originated in the Caribbean Sea.

Short grew up on a beef cattle farm in Angus. In 1965, he and his classmates, Kerry Olson, David Johnson and Jerry Slusar, joined the United States Navy.

“I liked the farm atmosphere, but I had to get away from the slave labor,” Short said and laughed. “I don’t remember a Fourth of July we didn’t bale hay.”

When Short joined he wasn’t sure what he’d be doing. He was tested to see what areas he was skilled in. Since he scored quite high in electronics on the ability test, he was assigned to the Hurricane Hunter Squadron as an aviation electronic technician.

“They had three different kind of electronic people. You had electricians, radar people and people like me, who took care of the navigational equipment,” he said.

The squadron Short was a part of tracked hurricanes that originated in the Caribbean Sea.

“We tracked the storm with the radar. We’d fly right into the storm to get more information,” he said. “In the eye (of the storm), it was sunny and bright and then we’d fly out again.”

Short said C121 aircrafts that are similar to the old TWA passenger flights, were used to track the storms. Many flights were made to Puerto Rico from Jacksonville, as they began to track the information.

“We had eight aircrafts in our squadron,” he said.

Being able to navigate was of utmost importance. Even though the aircrafts had backup equipment, it was important that if something wasn’t working as it should have, that it was fixed.

“When the aircrafts returned, anybody who had a problem would write it up and it would get fixed,” he said. “Like one thing you don’t want to fly without is a working altimeter, since it lines up the ground so you can land safely.”

Short said the best part of being in the Navy was that it brought him away from home. It also gave him a chance to learn things on his own, even though it was challenging at times.

“Learning the trade was difficult. That was also the first airplane I was on,” he said. “I remember the first time I went on a test run of the motor. I got a little queasy that one time, but that was the only time.”

Short served until August 1968. Having difficulty with being micromanaged, Short said being told constantly what to wear, when he woke up and when he went to bed, was not for him.

“After I got out, I stopped in Huntingdon, W. Va., to visit a friend. I got a job at the Tri-State Airport there and fueled airliners for $1.75 an hour,” he said.

Short eventually returned to Minnesota. Now retired, he enjoys caring for various rescue animals. He has several goats, miniature donkeys, dogs and a miniature horse.