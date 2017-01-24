Elderly man run over by his own tractor; injuries unknown

An elderly Burtrum man was injured Monday, Jan. 23, when he was run over by his own Farmall H tractor, at a residence in Elmdale Township, near Upsala.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said the call came in about 6:07 p.m. Deputies determined that Gerald Vornbrock, 80, had attempted to start his “Farmall H” tractor by hand with a hand crank and forgot he had it in gear. As the tractor started, it accelerated forward and he was unable to get out of the way, because of ice on the ground. The Sheriff’s Department said the tractor knocked Vornbrock to the ground and the back wheel of the tractor ran over his pelvic area.

Vornbrock was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance. His condition is unknown.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Upsala Fire Department, Upsala First Response Team and Gold Cross Ambulance.