Sports roundup Jan. 23

Several area teams had some rare Monday action last night.

The host Holdingford Huskers knocked off Little Falls 64-54 in a good boys basketball game last night. Also in boys basketball action, Swanville clobbered Ogilvie 76-30 in a non-conference game.

The lone area girls basketball game was Swanville’s 73-28 loss to St. Cloud Cathedral.

In wrestling action, Little Falls was able to topple Granite Ridge foe Zimmerman, 54-22.

Of note over the weekend, the Little Falls girls Nordic ski team swept first through fifth place at the Bemidji pursuits. The Little Falls boys team also took first place, earning three of the top four places.

Wrestling was also busy over the weekend, with Pierz making the biggest splash as the Pioneers (ranked No. 2 in Class A) went 4-0 at a tournament in Cambridge. The Pioneers were fresh off knocking off top-ranked Frazee, Jan. 20.