Upper Mississippi Irrigators cover DNR, satellites, apps and more

Upper Mississippi Irrigators Association (UMIA) President Walter Parkins at the UMIA’s annual meeting in Bowlus, Wednesday.

Local irrigators got lessons Wednesday on everything from what some say are efforts by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to impede irrigation to this year’s legislative session to satellites and apps that will help irrigators track conditions and their irrigation scheduling.

They had gathered at the Bowlus Community Center for the annual meeting of the Upper Mississippi Irrigators Association (UMIA).

Among the guest speakers at the meeting was President of the Irrigator’s Association of Minnesota (IAM), Alan Peterson, Minnesota House District 15B Rep. Jim Newberger and Josh Stamper from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

One of the biggest topics at the event was regulations from the DNR, regulations, UMIA President Walter Parkins said are increasing.

“This is just a growing thing,” Parkins said on the DNR’s involvement.

He said even if people weren’t seeing it now, the DNR may come to their areas next.

After Parkins’ remarks, Peterson spoke about the need for irrigators to join the state group, as its funding for things like lobbying the Legislature, comes entirely from membership dues.

In addition to the monetary aspect, Peterson said a strong show of support from irrigators sends a message to state representatives and senators.

The organization is planning to host a reception for legislators April 5, as well as heading to the state capitol with a host of irrigators.

Peterson said the reception is something IAM needs a lot of irrigators to attend.

“This is not something where three or four irrigators show up. We need a lot of irrigators there to talk to the legislators on that,” Peterson said.

Peterson said he agreed with Parkins on the need for action with the DNR.

He lives in the Clear Lake area, where he said he doesn’t think there would be irrigation issues with the DNR.

However, Peterson said, he also never expected to see the issue at Little Rock Creek, where the DNR is concerned about groundwater use in the area.

“If we allow the DNR to do exactly what they want here, what is the next watershed, what is the next area of the state they will go to?” Peterson said.

After Peterson, Newberger gave an update on what the Legislature is doing or is planning to do this session, from health insurance reform to tax issues.

Newberger also received a couple of questions about the state’s buffer law, which requires 50-foot buffers on public waters and 16-and-a-half-foot buffers on public ditches.

Newberger said this year, the legislature plans to finally settle what will happen with the law, and if it stays, how it will be implemented.

The representative also encouraged irrigators to join with the IAM as receiving a lot of calls, emails or letters from a group of people before a bill is voted on gets legislators’ attention.

In addition to the issues with the government on irrigation, Stamper gave a brief history of irrigation in the state. He talked about how irrigation in Minnesota, which started in the 1970s is a relatively young process here.

Stamper said that it is much cheaper to irrigate here in Minnesota than in western states like California.

“Right now in California if you are buying water to irrigate almonds, you maybe pay almost $100 an acreage for water,” Stamper said.

In Minnesota, the cost is estimated between $4 to $8.

Stamper also covered the history of moisture detection methods used by irrigators. These include spreadsheet checkbooks developed by the University of Minnesota and North Dakota State University, which uses the amount of precipitation and irrigation to plan how much water the soil will need in the future and moisture sensors linked to an irrigator’s cellphone.

Another tool for irrigators Stamper talked about were satellites Landsat 7 and 8, which measure the surface temperature of areas on the planet that combined with other technology on the satellites to see when water evaporates from plants, and therefore when they need to be irrigated.

Stamper said that in western states, agencies are using this information to determine when irrigators are permitted to irrigate.

Other technology for irrigators was discussed by Keith Hackett. He talked about apps that could be used to accurately record how much water is being used during irrigation, along with other things the irrigators need records of.

Parkins briefed the group that the DNR may be releasing its plan for the Rice Creek in February, and that the Environmental Protection Agency is planning to monitor the Mississippi River from Brainerd to Becker for water quality.

Anyone wanting to get involved with UMIA can reach Parkins at (320) 584-5747.