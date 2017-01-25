Clayton H. Olson, age 89, of Little Falls, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, with Father Joseph Herzing officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, Jan. 26 and from 10:00-11:00 AM on Friday all at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The military rites will be conducted by the Little Falls American Legion Post #46.

Clayton Harleth Olson was born June 30, 1927, in Swanville, the son of Carl G. and Hulda (Peterson) Olson. He grew up in Swanville where he attended a one room school house and graduated from Swanville High School, Class of 1944. Following his schooling, he joined the Air Corps service for 18 months. After his time in the Air Corps, he sailed the Great Lakes with the Merchant Marines for six seasons. Upon his return to Little Falls he applied for a position with the Little Falls Police Department and began his career in law enforcement. Clayton served as the Chief of Police in Little Falls for over 28 years. He retired in 1986. On June 8, 1957, Clayton was united in marriage to Betty Girtz at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. The couple made their home in Little Falls and were blessed with five children: Melanie, Michelle, Maura, Mark, and Michael. Betty died in 1972, and on Nov. 4, 1972, Clayton was united in marriage to Eileen Ploof at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. He was honored to become the father figure to Eileen’s children, Jim, John, and Mary. Clayton enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and woodworking. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, the Little Falls American Legion, Post #46 and served on the Little Falls City Council for 12 years. Clayton’s family fondly remembers his adoring love of Eileen his wife, unconditional care of his large family, his humble integrity, honesty, common sense, his approach to life and his huge warm smile that drew you into his heart.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Eileen of Little Falls; children, Melanie (Brian) Gaffke of Sauk Rapids, Michelle (Steve) Backowksi of Little Falls, Maura Olson of Nashua, Mark Olson of Little Falls and Michael (Michelle) Olson of Little Falls, Jim (Carolyn) Ploof of Sauk Centre and Mary Gaffke of Little Falls; daughter-in-law, Patti Ploof of Little Falls; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Clayton was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Girtz; son, John Ploof, and a sister, Elaine Mueller.

