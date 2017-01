Emerson Isaiah Rosvold was born to Joshua and Sarah Rosvold of Royalton on November 11, 2016 at 6:12 p.m. at St. Cloud Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 4.5 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Grandparents are Theresia Sutton, Tom Weinand, and Dave Sutton of Royalton and Brian and Mary Rosvold of Baxter. Great-grandfather is Victor Weinand of Rice. Emerson is also welcomed home by his brother Eian and sister Adelise Rosvold.