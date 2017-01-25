Frances M. Yasgar-Lashinski, 79- year-old resident of Little Falls, formerly of Sobieski, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, with Father Tim Wenzel officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stanislaus Parish Cemetery in Sobieski. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. Thursday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, and from 10 a.m.- 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski. Parish prayers will be at 6p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Frances M. Bartkowitz was born June 20, 1937, in Swan River Township to the late Peter and Martha (Wozniak) Bartkowitz. On Oct. 24, 1955, she married Joseph Yasgar in Sobieski. Joe passed away Sept. 21, 1972. On Aug. 14, 1976, Frances married Lawrence Lashinski in Sobieski. Lawrence passed away, April 21, 2010. Frances was proud of her work at the Royalton School and Lincoln School in Little Falls. Her greatest joy was watching her beautiful flowers grow and bloom every year. Frances also loved to plant a huge garden and proudly sold her fruits, vegetables and flowers at the farmers market. She enjoyed having her family and friends over to her home to visit and play cards. She was very proud of her Polish Heritage and loved to listen to old time music. Frances went to many garage sales, always seeking a good find and a great deal. She was a life long member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski.

Frances is survived by her children, Mary Yasgar of Sobieski, Ed Yasgar of Little Falls, Rita (Doug) LeMieur of Sobieski, Mike (Carmen) Yasgar of Bowlus and Ronnie (Sue) Yasgar of Flensburg; step-children, Alvina (Ron) Hourscht, Joan (Gene) Kapsner, Bernard (Lyann) Lashinski, Duane (Diane) Lashinski, Delmar (Mary) Lashinski, Nettie (Bob) Okroi and Renee (Emil) Oleson; grandchildren, Aleshia Crawford, Vanessa Lundgren, Darilyn Jackson, Natasha Yasgar, Christopher (Karie) Gilyard and Joe (Kaylee)Tuholsky; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty (Dave) Burton; brother-in-law, James Slattery of Sartell; and sisters-in-law, Janyce Bartkowitz of Backus, Maxine Bartkowitz of Sobieski and Phyllis Yasgar of Sobieski.

Frances is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Joseph Yasgar and Lawrence Lashinski; brothers, John Bartkowitz and Tony Bartkowitz; sisters, Agnes Golombiecki and Helen Slattery.

