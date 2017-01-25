January 14, 1934 – January 19, 2017

Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Swanville. for Kenneth A. Mueller, age 83, of Long Prairie, who passed away Thursday at CentraCare Health Systems-Long Prairie. Rev. Kevin Zellers will officiate and burial will be 2:30 p.m., Monday in the Hubbard Cemetery, Hubbard. Family and friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel, Long Prairie and on Monday one hour prior to the services at the church.Kenneth Adolph “Ken” Mueller was born Jan. 14, 1934, to Herbert G. and Ida (Rahn) Mueller in Grandma Rahn’s house in Swanville. Ken was baptized and confirmed at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Swanville. As a child he lived in the Swanville and Long Prairie areas.While working as a “sewer rat” for J & L Construction Ken went into a café, in Crookston, where he met his future wife Kathleen Grace “Kathy” Hemry. Ken and Kathy were married Nov. 28, 1955 in Lengby. The family lived in the Lake Beauty and Pillsbury areas for 28 years. After the kids were grown Ken and Kathy moved to the Hubbard/Park Rapids, area where they resided until Kathy passed away April 27,2004. In October of 2004, Ken moved to the Clotho/Eagle Bend area, he moved to an apartment in Eagle Bend in 2009. Ken moved to the Long Prairie Nursing Home, in June of 2012, where he resided until he passed away.Through the years Ken worked for J & L Construction as a heavy equipment driver, at an airbase in Grand Forks and at a vault company. As a young man, Ken served in the Army receiving an Honorable discharge in 1958. He then worked for many local people doing farm work, cutting pulp wood and whatever else they needed help with. Later he had his own farm where he milked cows and raised crops, he also farmed with his brother Don. After Ken stopped farming he worked for Smith’s Redi Mix in Long Prairie, Cumber Construction in Park Rapids and Starry Construction in Long Prairie, retiring from Starry’s in 1993.Ken liked to fish in his younger days, he loved to tinker with and restore his tractors, go to auctions and help his kids, family and friends with whatever he could. Ken was instrumental in the making of “Memories of the Past”, a booklet about the Swanville/Pillsbury areas. Ken had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a prankster, a joker, and loved to make people laugh. Everyone enjoyed “The Candy Man” and visiting with him at the Long Prairie Nursing Home. Ken was always looking out for his friends who also resided at the home. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family, especially his precious grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ken will be greatly missed!Ken is survived by his children: Marty (Tammy) of Eagle Bend; Loreli “Lori” (Jerald) Yourczek of Bowlus; Gregory “Greg” (Carol) of Akeley: and Christopher “Chris” of Akeley: nine grandchildren: Melanie (Yourczek) (Greg) Cimenski, Josh (Auralia) Yourczek, Danielle, and Ashley Yourczek, Nicole (Daniel) Beach, Samantha (Kevin) Pommier, Taylor Mueller, Jamie Wicken and Melanie Allen; 10 great-grandchildren: Bethany, Hannah, Hailey, and Colten Cimenski, Vincent Kenneth, and Westley Yourczek, Kaden, Delani and Harper Beach, and Kason Pommier, and Baby Pommier; one sister: Diane (Jim) Barber of Burtrum; and two brothers: Elmer (Dorothy) Mueller and Donald Mueller of the Lake Beauty area.Ken was proceeded in death by his wife, Kathy (April 27, 2004); his parents, Herbert G. and Ida; one brother, Harold; his daughter-in-law Mary Mueller; sister-in-law Delores Mueller; Kathy’s parents, Martin and Esther (Berglund) Hemry and Kathy’s eight siblings and their spouses.