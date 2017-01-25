Sports roundup Jan. 24

Several area teams were in action last night, especially on the basketball court.

In girls basketball action, Upsala topped Isle, 60-41, and Royalton dominated Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (LPGE), 53-33. Pierz suffered a close loss to Maple Lake, 43-40, and Holdingford lost 40-36 to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa. Lastly, Alexandria easily topped Little Falls, 74-21.

Only one area boys basketball team was able to earn a victory as Holdingford beat Albany, 57-41. Little Falls lost 65-54 to Zimmerman, Swanville fell 71-54 to Kimball, Royalton lost 59-38 to LPGE and Upsala lost 76-44 to St. John’s Prep.

Pierz split in a wrestling triangular, beating LPGE-Browerville, 49-14, but fell 24-36 to West Central Area.

Little Falls hockey team won a non-section contest, 4-1, over Princeton.

Look for full stories on these teams in the next edition of the Record.