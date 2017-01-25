Three charged with murder in overdose death of Travis Scherping

Jerad Michael Whitford, 23, Little Falls, Callie Mains Statema, 21, Little Falls and Jason Lee White, 35, residence unknown, have all been charged with third degree murder for alleged involvement in the overdose of Travis James Scherping, 22.

Charges stem from a June 14, 2016 incident, which resulted in the Little Falls Police Department responding to a possible drug overdose at a Little Falls home.

Officers were informed Scherping wasn’t breathing and had allegedly overdosed on heroin. He was found unconscious in a bed with a weak pulse.

Paramedics attempted to render aid and transported Scherping to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead four days later, June 18, 2016. Callie Statema

According to the criminal complaint, Statema, as well as the homeowner and a woman, both of whom haven’t been charged in the case, were at the home when the overdose occurred.

Aluminum foil bindles containing what allegedly appeared to be heroin were found in Statema’s purse.

She allegedly told officers she had driven down to the Twin Cities on June 14, 2016 to buy heroin for herself and Scherping.

According to the criminal complaint, she allegedly told officers they shared the heroin. Statema allegedly said she didn’t know how much Scherping had consumed, and later found him in the bedroom, and then called 911.

The woman who has not been charged allegedly gave a similar statement.

On June 20, 2016, Statema and the woman gave second statements to the police.

Both allegedly said their earlier statements didn’t contain the entire truth.

According to the criminal complaint, both women allegedly said Whitford was the one who purchased the heroin from a man named “Jay,” in Minneapolis. Jerad Whitford

Statema allegedly gave Whitford the money to buy the heroin, but Whitford made the arrangements and bought the drugs.

After the purchase, Whitford allegedly gave Statema the heroin and they returned to Little Falls.

According to the criminal complaint, Scherping came to the residence and used some of the heroin, before overdosing.

Before law enforcement arrived, Whitford allegedly fled through a window.

According to the criminal complaint, between June and August of 2016, a confidential informant purchased heroin from “Jay,” and turned it over to the police.

Then, on Aug. 22, 2016, law enforcement arrested “Jay” and according to the criminal complaint, identified him as White.

Both Statema and the other woman allegedly identified White as “Jay” in a photo lineup.

Whitford was arrested on July 1, 2016. He allegedly said in a taped statement that he had accompanied the two women to the metro area, and that Statema had given him $450 which he had used to buy 3 grams of heroin.

According to the criminal complaint, Whitford said he had given the heroin to Statema, before returning to Little Falls.

Phone records allegedly show there had been six phone calls between Whitford and White on June 14, 2016.

The Ramsey County Medical Center officer completed a final autopsy of Scherping. According to the criminal complaint, he died of complications from opiate toxicity. Heroin is a Schedule I opioid drug.

County Attorney Brian Middendorf said summons have been issued to all three individuals. Their first court appearance is set for Monday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. in Morrison County District Court.

If convicted, White, Whitford and Statema face up to 25 years in prison and/or a $40,000 fine each.