Maxine Bjornoos, 89- year-old resident of Randall, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Randall Presbyterian Church in Randall, with Rev. Robert Bellin officiating. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Maxine Georgia Oothoudt was born Feb. 19, 1927, in Parker Township, to the late George and Tillie (Twedt) Oothoudt. She graduated from Little Falls High School and moved to Minneapolis, where she worked as an accountant at Sears. She was united in marriage to Alfred Bjornoos Dec. 1, 1947, in Minneapolis. They lived in Stillwater, until 1959, when they moved to Randall to raise their children. Besides raising her family, she helped her husband Al with his bookwork. A member of Randall Presbyterian Church in Randall, she was involved in many ways; such as, singing in the choir, serving as treasurer and as secretary for the church and President of the Randall VFW Auxiliary. Together they served as campground hosts at different campgrounds for over 10 years. Maxine enjoyed making crafts, sewing, wood burning, painting, beading, and traveling, mostly in the western United States, as well as camping with the family.

Maxine is survived by her sons, Bob (Cathy) Bjornoos of Cambridge and Pat Bjornoos of Randall; daughter, Deb (Steve) Sing of Staples; grandchildren, Amara (Mike) Pamperin, Jenna Sing (fiancé Tim Benjamin), Joe Bjornoos, Russell Gilliam and Janelle Gilliam; great-grandson, Flynn Pamperin.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Al Bjornoos; brothers, Glen, Woodrow and Andrew Oothoudt; sisters, Beatrice Peterschick and Zorah Fox.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Croix Hospice, 2330 Troop Drive, Suite 102, Sartell, MN 56377

