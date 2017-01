Weston Merle Ballou was born to Daniel Ballou and Tiffany Cluever of Randall, January 18, 2017 at 12:27 a.m. at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces and was 17 1/2 inches long.

Grandparents are Doug Ballou and Pat Schmid of Randall, Yolanda Ballou of Little Falls, Lamonte and Amy Ramey of Perham and Chris and Katie Cluever of Randall. Great-grandparents are Terri Deming of Little Falls and Rudy Cluever of Brainerd.