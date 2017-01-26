February 3, 1924 – January 22, 2017

Zera H. Johnson, age 92, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.A memorial service celebrating Zera’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cushing, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. A luncheon will follow at The Landing on Lake Alexander.Zera was born Feb 3, 1924, in St. Paul to Harry and Mary (Sioris) Coulouris. Zera attended Mechanic Arts High School in St. Paul and worked at a defense plant during World War II. She married Albert G. Johnson, Aug. 18, 1945, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in St. Paul. Al and Zera raised their three children, John, Tina, and Mark, in Maplewood. Al and Zera bought the Shady Inn Resort on Lake Alexander in 1970, and she continued to run it until her death.Zera will be remembered for her outgoing personality and genuine love of people. She had a knack for making everyone she met feel special, and her friends became family. She was the much loved matriarch of her Greek family. A talented athlete, Zera participated in fastpitch softball, basketball and long blade skating in her younger years. She was an avid bowler and was still playing golf at age 92. She loved to dance and listen to big band music and attend the theater. Always ready for adventure, Zera traveled to her beloved Greece at age 78, and went whitewater rafting in Alaska, ziplining in Belize, and parasailing in Mexico in her 80’s. She set a shining example of how to live life to the fullest until the very end.Zera was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, the VFW in Randall, American Ex-POW’s, Lake Alexander Property Owners Association, and served as an election judge and Fire Marshal for Scandia Valley Township.Zera is survived by her three children, son, John (LaRee) of Foreston, daughter, Christina (Richard) Tomlinson of Cold Spring and Mark (Nancy) of Cold Spring; grandchildren, Derek (Lisa) Johnson, Brooke (David) Cox, Taylor (Aaron) Eckley, Emily (Jake) Goerger, Amanda (Tim) Steffens, Zachary (Katie) Johnson, Valerie (John) Letteri and Dean Tomlinson; great-grandchildren, Jarin and Jada Eckley, Cheyenne, Logan, and Bode Cox, Addison, Cameron, and Daniel Steffens, Zera Johnson, and Amanda and Matthew Letteri; sisters-in-law, Mildred “Micki” Widmer and Barbara Johnson, brother-in-law Kenneth Johnson, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.Zera was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Albert on June 19, 1983, sisters Athen Powers, Helen Courteau, Constantina “Dena” Luger, and Demetra “Becky” Wohlers, brothers-in-law, Maurice Powers, Donald Courteau, Donald Luger, Arnie Johnson, and Donald Johnson, and sisters-in-law Lenore Johnson and Marlene Sadergaski.The family gives special thanks to Jeff and Melissa Garlie and Alyssa Hirsch of The Landing on Lake Alexander for their caring support. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bethany Lutheran Church are preferred.