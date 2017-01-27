Area Prairie Conference teams battle schedule

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

It was not a particularly productive week in terms of wins for the area’s Prairie Conference (PC) boys basketball teams. (12917sportsSwanPrimus) Staff photo by Tyler Ohmann

Swanville senior Bennett Primus goes strong to the hoop against Kimball, Tuesday.

The lone win for the trio of PC teams from Morrison County came from Swanville, who topped Ogilvie 76-30, Monday.

In that win, junior Lawrence Mettler dominated, leading all scorers with 26 points to go with 11 rebounds.

Senior Cole Pfeiffer added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

However, that win was sandwiched by a pair of Bulldog losses.

Swanville fell 70-42 at Osakis, Jan. 19.

Senior Bennett Primus led the Bulldogs in the loss with eight points and nine rebounds.

Tuesday, the Bulldogs fell victim to Kimball, 71-54.

Swanville (2-9) will host Upsala in a make up game, Monday.

The Cardinals too suffered a pair of losses.

Upsala fell 57-39 to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (LPGE), Jan. 19.

Jorgan Kiley led the Cardinals in the loss with 10 points and five rebounds.

Upsala also fell to St. John’s Prep by a score of 76-44, Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 1-12 this season.

Finally, Royalton dropped a pair of games to fall to 3-7 on the year.

The Royals were first beaten by Browerville/Eagle Valley, 70-41, Jan. 19.

LPGE then topped the Royals, 59-38, Tuesday.

Royalton (3-7) will host Osakis, Thursday.