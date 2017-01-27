Flyers fall to Irish on road

By Tyler Ohmann

The Little Falls gymnastics team was bested on a trip to Maple Lake, Jan. 20.

The Flyers were outscored 126.375-105.4 by the Irish.

Little Falls sophomore Gabby DeSmet-Bellefeuille was the team leader in the all around with 27.8 points.

She led the Flyers in both the floor exercise (7.75) and the uneven bars (5.6).

Flyers junior Emily Orr led the team in both the balance beam (6.65) and the vault (7.9).

Little Falls is scheduled to host Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Tuesday.