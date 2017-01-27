Flyers losing streak extended to six games

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Losses to both Milaca and Alexandria increased the Little Falls girls basketball team’s losing streak to six games.

First, the Flyers were bested by Granite Ridge foe Milaca, 60-43, Jan. 20.

Junior Sophia Sowada led the Flyers with nine points and nine rebounds. Senior point guard Kacy Steinmetz added seven points and seven assists for Little Falls in the loss.

Little Falls next fell 74-21 to Alexandria, Tuesday.

The Flyers trailed 51-5 at halftime.

Sowada scored 2/3 of the Flyers points with 14.

Little Falls (1-16) will host Sartell, Monday.