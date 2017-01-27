Flyers shred Eagles, Tigers, start win streak

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

The Little Falls boys hockey team continued back on the winning track with a pair of victories in non-section play.

The Flyers began with a 4-2 victory over Rochester Lourdes, Jan. 20.

Senior captain Landon Johnson had three assists. Mario Filippi had a goal and two assists.

Senior Remington Retka hit the game-winner in the second period, and also assisted on a goal as well.

Junior netminder Justin Pekula had 24 saves in the victory.

The Flyers continued the winning with a 4-1 win at home against Princeton.

After falling behind, the Flyers scored three times in the second period to take the lead for good.

Senior Adam Josephson notched two of the three goals in the period. He added an empty-netter in the final frame to earn a hat trick.

Pekula stopped 19-of-20 shots to earn the Flyers the win.

Little Falls (13-5) will travel to play Sartell, Tuesday.

BLF drop first section game

A 1-0 shutout loss to Sartell-Sauk Rapids was the first section loss of the year for the Brainerd-Little Falls (BLF) girls hockey team.

It was also only the second loss this season for the Flying Warriors, who allowed a first period, power play goal.

BLF bounced back with a 4-3 win over a strong Roseau squad, Jan. 20.

The Flying Warriors fell behind 1-2, but Little Falls Community High School junior Grace Schulte tied the game with a second period goal.

Allyson Smith notched the game-winner in the third period.

Finally, the Flying Warriors narrowly downed Cloquet, 2-1, Monday.

Smith again notched the game-winning goal.

Sophomore netminder Olivia King had 28 saves.

BLF (20-2) will host the St. Cloud Icebreakers, Tuesday, in Brainerd.