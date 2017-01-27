Flyers sweep at Bemidji pursuits

By Tyler Ohmann

It was a quite a day for the Little Falls Nordic ski team Saturday, Jan. 20. Photo courtesy Andrea Foote

The Flyers girls Nordic ski team who swept first through fifth place at the Bemidji pursuits, Saturday, Jan. 20. From left: Alice Foote, Molly Lange, Kendal Hendrickson, Christy Masog and Nicollet Gammon-Deering.

The Flyers dominated the Bemidji pursuits, sweeping the team titles, with the girls earning first through fifth in the individual standings.

The Flyers girls tallied a maximum 396 points after sweeping the standings.

Senior Kendal Hendrickson took first, coming in with the fastest times in both the classic and freestyle races with a total of 36:58.

Junior Alice Foote took second at 38:40. Senior Nicollet Gammon-Deering was seven seconds behind Foote, and freshman Molly Lange was just four seconds behind her.

Lastly, senior Christy Masog finished fifth.

The Flyer boys also earned first place honors by racking up 386 points.

Flyers Junior Hunter Zupko won by 91 seconds with a time of 31:28.

Little Falls senior Seth Crocker finished in third place, while Colton Gottwalt took fourth and Colton Yorek was 10th.

The Flyers are scheduled to travel to the conference meet in St. Cloud, Tuesday.