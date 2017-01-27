Forcier charged with felony domestic assault

Christopher Lee Forcier, 36, Little Falls, has been charged in Morrison County District Court with felony domestic assault.

On Jan. 17, An officer with the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a domestic assault at a home in Little Falls.

When the officer arrived at the residence, he allegedly found Forcier who was crying.

Forcier allegedly said he had punched the victim and that he wanted to go to jail, the officer then placed him under arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said Forcier had punched her in the back of the head five times, following a disagreement.

The officer allegedly noticed a large lump on the back of the victim’s head.

Forcier has been convicted of domestic assault in March 2008, and for violating a restraining order in January 2013.

These convictions are why Forcier is being charged with a felony.

If convicted, Forcier faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.