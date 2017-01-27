Hines facing multiple felonies for restraining order violations

Linda Kay Hines, 54, Royalton has been charged with three felony charges for allegedly violating restraining orders.

On May 2, 2016, a restraining order was placed against Hines.

On Dec. 13, 2016, the victim who had the restraining order filed against Hines told the Royalton Police Department she had allegedly left several voice messages on his answering machine.

The approximately 10 messages from Dec. 8, 9 and 11, 2016 allegedly contain music and Hines swearing and calling the victim names.

According to the criminal complaint, Hines accused the victim of lying and blamed him for her losing her job and going to jail.

She also allegedly said she was breaking the law by contacting him.

Because of two previous gross misdemeanor convictions for violating a restraining or no contact order, one in Morrison County and another in North Dakota, Hines was charged with felonies.

If convicted, Hines faces up to 15 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines.