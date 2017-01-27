Holdingford topples Flyers

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

The Holdingford boys basketball team earned a non-conference victory over Little Falls, Monday, 64-54. (12917sportsLFPoser) Staff photo by Tyler Ohmann

Little Falls senior Derek Poser goes up in the post against Holdingford’s Adam Ripplinger.

The Huskers led 22-20 at halftime, but extended the lead in the second half thanks largely to 26 points from senior Blake Patrick.

Derek Poser led the Flyers with 16 points. Michael Hanowski had eight points and a team-best 12 rebounds.

Little Falls came into the game after a Jan. 19 win over Foley, 61-56.

The Flyers trailed 29-27, but made a second-half run.

Austin Weisz led the Flyers with 18 points and five assists. Joe Alholm hit 5-of-8 three pointers, tallying 17 points.

Both the Flyers and Huskers each played Tuesday as well.

Little Falls was bested 65-54 by Zimmerman.

Hanowski had 21 points.

Holdingford beat Albany, 57-41 for the Huskers’ eighth win in a row.

Holdingford is 10-3.

Little Falls (6-7) will travel to play Sartell, Tuesday.

Pierz falls to BBE

The Pierz boys basketball team was bested by Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Jan. 20.

The Jaguars won 60-41 over the Pioneers, dropping to 1-13 on the year.

Preston Rocheleau led Pierz with 13 points, while Peter Schommer had 10 points.

Pierz will travel to play Holdingford, Tuesday.