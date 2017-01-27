Jackman charged with felony possession of heroin

Aimee Jo Jackman, 21, Little Falls, has been charged with fifth degree felony drug possession.

According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 20, Jackman was arrested for violating the terms of her probation.

When a Morrison County Sheriff’s deputy searched her purse and allegedly found a container which tested positive for heroin, foil with burned heroin residue and two doses of Suboxone, a prescription drug court documents say Jackman doesn’t have a prescription for.

Jackman allegedly told officers she had gone to the Twin Cities a few days prior to the incident and bought heroin.

Jackman also allegedly said she had taken the Suboxone from somebody without their permission.

If convicted, Jackman faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.