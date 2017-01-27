Justin James Feucht, age 88, of Anaheim, California, passed away on December 7, 2016.

Justin was born September 8, 1928 in Granite Township, Minnesota. He was the son of Thomas Feucht and Gertrude Nohner. He attended District #143 Elementary School and graduated from Little Falls High School in 1946. He then attended St. Cloud Teachers College and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture from the University of Minnesota in 1951.

Justin married Dorothy Janet Dibble on September 23, 1952 and had two children. Jonathan James was born in 1953 and Janet Catherine was born in 1956. Justin taught school, largely to returning Veterans of World War II. In the late fifties, he owned and operated a grain dryer construction business while living in Northfield. The family moved to California in 1960 where Justin worked in the retail business for twenty years. He also worked for the Department of Agriculture in irradiating the Med fly from Southern California and owned his own woodworking company. Later, he was employed as a building engineer and construction supervisor overseeing several large commercial office properties, inclusive of the supervision of large tenant build-outs as a part of one of the family’s businesses. Justin was active with business and satisfying his thirst for knowledge staying current in his interests throughout his life.

Justin was preceded by his parents Thomas Braye Feucht and Gertrude Nohner Feucht, his wife Dorothy Dibble Feucht and his sisters Ellen Feucht McDonald and Ruth Feucht Laidlaw.

He is survived by his son Jonathan Feucht, daughter Janet Feucht Binion and five grandchildren: Lisa, Rachel, Eric Feucht and Ashley and Tyler Binion.