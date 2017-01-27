Pierz wins 9-of-10 duals, but falls for first time

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Pierz’ wrestling schedule is heating up, and it included 10 duals in six days at four different venues. Pierz went 9-1 in that span.

The Pioneers kicked off the stretch with a triangular at Eden Valley-Watkins, Jan. 19.

Pierz won both of their duals on the day easily, beginning with a 68-3 dismantling of the host.

Brandon Funk (106), Logan Lease (170), Matt Kummet (182) and Austin Dickman (285) all earned wins via fall, and the Pioneers benefitted from six forfeits.

In the second match of the day, Pierz beat down Monticello, 62-9.

Jake Andres (120), Reese Kapsner (138), Andrew Tomala (145), Kummet (195), Carson Huls (220) and Troy Fischer (285) all won with pins.

The Pioneers followed those wins up with a strong night at home, Jan. 20.

First, Pierz annihilated Mille Lacs, 78-0.

Sebastian Warzecha (113), Andres, Brandon Ortman (132), Reese Kapsner, Luke Girtz (160), Brett Kapsner (170), Kummet and Fischer all earned pins.

The next match, the Pioneers knocked off Class A No. 1 ranked Frazee, 36-22.

Pins came from Jalen Jansen (152), Lease, Brett Kapsner (182) and Fischer.

Key matches were won by Lukas Popp at 126, a 2-1 decision and Luke

Girtz (160), a 7-6 decision.

The Pioneers’ success continued with four victories and a title at the Cambridge-Isanti (CI) Duals, Saturday, Jan. 21.

Pierz began with a 72-3 clobbering of CI team 2.

Andres, Reese Kapsner, Colton Kasper (152), Jansen, Lease, Brett Kapsner and Huls all won via fall.

Pierz followed that up with a 58-9 blowout of Mora.

Pins came from Funk, Austin Radunz (126), Reese Kapsner, Lease, Brett Kapsner, Kummet and Dickman.

A 40-22 victory over Rocori put the Pioneers into the title match.

In the win over the Spartans, Lease and Huls were the only wrestlers to earn pins.

In the championship match, the Pioneers were led by Andres, Kummet, Huls and Dickman, who all earned wins via fall to help Pierz win the title 48-20.

Lastly, Pierz split a pair of duals at Long Prairie, Tuesday.

The Pioneers beat host Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville, 49-14.

Radunz, Reese Kapsner, Lease, Kummet and Dickman all had pins.

However, Pierz dropped its first dual of the season, ending a 21-dual streak, 24-36 to West Central Area.

Dickman had the lone pin in the loss.

The Pioneers look to continue their successes at Section 7A rival Aitkin for a triangular, Tuesday.