Recipes from the Past

PEA SOUP WITH DUMPLINGS

2 – 1/4 c. green split peas (1 lb.)

1 meaty ham bone or 2 ham hocks (1 1/2 lbs.)

1 c. diced celery

1 tsp. salt

8 c. cold water

1 medium onion, sliced

1 c. diced carrots

1/4 tsp. pepper

Dumplings:

1 c. sifted flour

3 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

3 Tbsp. shortening

1 c. milk

1 beaten egg

In Dutch oven combine peas, ham bone or hocks, water, onion, celery, carrots, salt and pepper. Bring to boiling, cover and simmer 1 1/2 hours, stirring occasionally. Remove ham bone, cut off meat and dice. Discard bones – add meat to soup. Simmer, uncovered, 15 – 20 minutes longer.

MEXICAN MEATBALL SOUP

1/2 c. finely chopped onion

2 celery stalks, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 egg, beaten

2 Tbsp. oil

1 lb. lean ground beef

2 cans beef broth

1 pkg. taco mix

1 (6 oz.) can tomato paste

1/4 c. parsley

4 c. water

1/2 tsp. oregano

1 c. sliced carrots

1/4 c. cooked rice

2 med. potatoes, peeled and cubed

Cook rice according to package directions. In large saucepan, cook onion and garlic until tender, not browned. Add beef broth, tomato paste and water. Bring to a boil. Add potatoes, carrots and celery. Turn down to simmer while preparing meatballs. Combine egg, rice, taco mix, parsley and oregano. Mix in ground beef. Shape into 1-inch meatballs. Add a few at a time to simmering soup, return to boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

HAM AND CHEESE CHOWDER

2 c. peeled, cubed potatoes

3 c. milk

1/2 c. water

1 c. chopped onion

1 (16 1/2 oz.) can cream-style corn

3 Tbsp. butter or margarine, melted

1 1/2 c. (6 oz.) shredded Cheddar cheese

3 Tbsp. flour

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 1/2 c. chopped cooked ham

Combine potato and water in medium saucepan, bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes or until tender. Drain, reserving liquid. Set potato aside. Add water to reserved liquid to equal 1 cup. Cook onion in butter in a large saucepan over medium – high heat, stirring constantly, until tender. Reduce heat to low. Add flour, stirring until blended. Cook one minute, stirring constantly. Gradually add reserved liquid and milk, cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture is thickened and bubbly. Add potato, corn and remaining ingredients, cook until cheese melts, stirring constantly. Serve immediately. Makes 8 cups.

CHEDDAR CHEESE SOUP

1/2 c. chopped onion

3 c. cubed potatoes

1 c. chopped celery

3 c. milk

1/4 c. butter

3 c. shredded Cheddar cheese or 1/2 to 1 lb. Velveeta or to taste

1/4 c. flour

3/4 tsp. dry mustard

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/4 tsp. pepper

2 c. chicken broth

Salt to taste (optional)

1 c. chopped carrots

1/2 lb. sausage, cut into 1/4 inch slices (optional)

Sauté onion and celery in butter in kettle 3 minutes or until soft. Stir in flour, mustard and Worcestershire sauce. Cook, stirring, 2 minutes or until vegetables are evenly coated and mixture is bubbly. Stir in broth, carrots and potatoes. Bring to boiling. Lower heat, cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, 25 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Add milk. Cook over medium heat until almost boiling; do not boil. Reduce heat to low, stir in cheese until melted. Add salt and pepper to taste if desired. May garnish with extra cheese if desired.

SPAM SANDWICH SPREAD

5 boiled eggs, chopped fine

Pickles, grated fine

1 can Spam, grated well

Salt and pepper

Onion, grated fine

Add mayonnaise, mustard and a little milk. Mix all together well, add Salad Supreme (spice). Serve on small buns. Makes enough for two dozen buns.

CEDRIC ADAM SANDWICH

Butter 12-by-9-inch pan. Cut crusts off 6 slices of bread, lay in pan. Cover bread with grated Parmesan cheese. Add layers of sliced ham, chicken and turkey. Butter 5 more slices of bread, lay on top of meat. Beat 4 whole eggs, add 3 cups milk and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Pour over the bread. Bake 1 hour at 300°.

Sauce:

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 c. milk

3 hard boiled eggs

Add chopped onion and green pepper to taste. Cook like a white sauce. Serve over sandwich.

GARLIC STICKS

In a saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add 3/4 teaspoon garlic salt and 1 teaspoon parsley flakes. Cut Pillsbury packaged buttermilk biscuits in halves. With hands, roll each half of biscuit into a 6-inch stick. Put on cookie sheet, brush with melted mixture and bake in 400° preheated oven for 8 minutes. Use more than the 3/4 teaspoon of garlic salt, if desired.

SOFT BREAD STICKS

2 Tbsp. butter or margarine

1 egg white, slightly beaten

1 (8 oz.) can biscuits

Sesame seeds

Preheat oven to 450°. Melt butter or margarine in cake pan; remove from oven. Roll or stretch biscuits into long strips. Place in pan and brush with egg white. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake 10 minutes or until golden brown.

MINI PIZZA MUFFINS

1 can tomato soup

4 English muffins, split and toasted

2 tsp. oregano

4 slices Mozzarella cheese, cut in halves

1 small clove garlic, minced

In saucepan, combine soup, garlic and oregano; heat to blend flavors. Spread on muffins, top with cheese. Broil until cheese melts. Makes 8 mini pizzas.