Royalton girls top Swanville

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Royalton remained in second place in the Prairie Conference girls basketball standings after topping conference foe, Swanville, 48-25, Jan. 20.

Senior Brooke Tschida, who returned from a concussion, led the Royals with 10 points. Freshman Allyson Waletski added nine.

Swanville was led by sophomore Avery Jackson, who had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The loss for Swanville erased a two-game win streak that was extended with a 46-40 victory over Onamia, Jan. 19.

Jackson had 17 points and junior Brooklyn Thieschafer added eight points and pulled down 14 boards in the win.

“I was really proud of the girls’ effort and tenacity,” said Bulldogs head coach Aaron Gapinski. “We fell behind with about four minutes to go in the game, but we were able to take the lead back and close out the game.”

For Royalton, the win over Swanville was followed by a 53-33 smack down of Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Tuesday.

Freshman Emily Malikowski had a team-best 15 points. Junior Jenna Carlson added 13 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Tschida hit double figures for the second game in a row with 12 points.

Swanville dropped its second in a row with a 73-28 loss to Cathedral, Monday. Jackson led the Bulldogs with 12 points.

Royalton (8-7 overall, 5-1 in PC) will host conference-leading Osakis, Tuesday.

Swanville (7-8) will host LPGE, Tuesday.