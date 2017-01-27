Secola faces fifth degree felony drug possession charge

Garett Lee Secola, 37, Little Falls, has been charged with fifth degree felony drug possession.

Secola has also been charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly violating a restraining order.

According to the criminal complaint, a person who has a restraining order against Secola told law enforcement he had been texting her using a fake name.

When an officer located Secola, he allegedly told the officer he had sold his phone to a man with the same alleged fake name.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer then called Secola’s cell phone and heard it ringing.

Secola allegedly changed his story and said he had changed SD cards with the allegedly fake person, before telling the officer he had contacted the victim.

After being arrested, Secola was taken to the Morrison County Jail where he was asked to remove some of his clothing.

While doing so, Secola allegedly tried to hide a baggie with a crystal like substance in it.

According to the criminal complaint, the substance field tested positive as methamphetamine and weighed over .25 grams.

If convicted of the felony drug charge, Secola faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.