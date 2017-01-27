Sports roundup Jan. 26

It was a relatively light night in sports action for an area Thursday.

However, there were a few things going on, including a big rivalry victory in girls basketball. Upsala took care of Swanville 61-35. Royalton also won in girls basketball action, topping St. John’s Prep, 56-38. Little Falls girls basketball fell 66-43 to Granite Ridge foe, Becker.

In boys basketball, Holdingford topped Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 58-38, and Pierz lost 68-49 to Eden Valley-Watkins.

All of the area’s wrestling teams were successful last night. Little Falls beat Alexandria (45-26) and Big Lake (42-26) at a home triangular. Pierz beat Osakis (52-19) and Benson (63-12) in Osakis. Lastly, Royalton-Upsala toppled Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale, 39-25.

Look for full coverage of these sports and more in the Feb. 5 edition of the Record.