Thief River Falls man faces first degree drug charge

Jordan Adam Burstad, 27, Thief River Falls, has been charged with first degree felony drug possession in Morrison County District Court.

On Jan. 21, officers from the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road near Riverwood Drive and Haven Road.

The driver, identified as Burstad, was found passed out by the reporting party and once woken drove across Haven Road to a business park and stopped there.

When officers found Burstad, he allegedly said he was trying to get back to Thief River Falls, and denied being passed out or being woken up.

When one of the officers asked him what he was doing in the park, Burstad allegedly told the officer he was looking for a place to use the restroom.

According to the criminal complaint, as one officer talked with Burstad, another saw a pipe in plain sight

Burstad allegedly showed the officers the pipe and stated he didn’t think it was a pipe.

He then allegedly said he really had to relieve himself, before falling to the ground saying he had soiled himself.

According to the criminal complaint, officers continued to search Burstad’s vehicle and found drug paraphernalia and five baggies containing what appeared to be methamphetamine.

Burstad was placed under arrest for possession of drugs.

The alleged meth weighed approximately 145 grams, or 5.12 ounces.

If convicted, Burstad faces up to 30 years in prison and/or a $1,000,000 fine.