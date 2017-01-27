Trump era ushers in fear

To the Editor:

My wife travels in northern Minnesota with her job. She’s 5-foot, 6-inches with short hair. Sometimes she’s mistaken for a man, because of the hair. When she says “hello” her voice puts people at ease. Not today.

She stopped for gas recently and used the women’s restroom. As she exited, a man stood in front of the door, arms crossed, glaring at her. He was hostile, she was intimidated. She passed him. He followed, hovering, glaring, using his body to block her space. No one else was in the store. She was afraid.

She went to the counter to make a purchase, he was the cashier. She left shaking and scared.

Why? Because she doesn’t look the way someone thought she should. Because the Trump era lets people feel they can intimidate and threaten others with no fear of reprisal. He felt empowered to harass her, in a public place, while he was working, and he succeeded.

I refuse to accept this behavior as normal. I will call it out when I see it. I will resist. I will not be silent. I now literally fear for my wife’s safety when she travels. I didn’t have this fear yesterday.

— Kim Klose, St. Paul