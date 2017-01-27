Opinion & Columns

Trump era ushers in fear

To the Editor:

My wife travels in northern Minnesota with her job. She’s 5-foot, 6-inches with short hair. Sometimes she’s mistaken for a man, because of the hair. When she says “hello” her voice puts people at ease. Not today.

She stopped for gas recently and used the women’s restroom. As she exited, a man stood in front of the door, arms crossed, glaring at her. He was hostile, she was intimidated. She passed him. He followed, hovering, glaring, using his body to block her space. No one else was in the store. She was afraid.

She went to the counter to make a purchase, he was the cashier. She left shaking and scared.

Why? Because she doesn’t look the way someone thought she should. Because the Trump era lets people feel they can intimidate and threaten others with no fear of reprisal. He felt empowered to harass her, in a public place, while he was working, and he succeeded.

I refuse to accept this behavior as normal. I will call it out when I see it. I will resist. I will not be silent. I now literally fear for my wife’s safety when she travels. I didn’t have this fear yesterday.

Kim Klose, St. Paul

  • Chris Lange

    It’s not really Trump’s fault that certain men decided they have the right to use the wrong bathroom. No matter if you think “transgender” is a real thing or not… you would be foolish not to realize that this opens up women’s bathrooms to predators. In fact if you look at the number of sex offenders in the state it is FAR more likely that a woman would encounter a predator in the ladies room than a “legit transgender”. It’s unfortunate that your wife feels discriminated against, but that is a consequence of our confused society.

    • newpolitiq7

      You’re making a bit of a leap to immediately bring up transgender bathroom issue. This particular letter is about a woman (not a man) who has a short haircut. Her only “crime” was wanting to use a public restroom. Disgusting behavior on the part of this employee. I hope she reported him to his employer.

      Your statement, “It’s unfortunate that your wife feels discriminate against, but that is a consequence of our confused society,” is neat little way to wash your hands of complicity in the discrimination. Our society might be confused about some of these issues because of the ignorance of some of our citizens.

      http://time.com/4314896/transgender-bathroom-bill-male-predators-argument/