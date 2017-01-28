Little Falls considers some ‘bumps’ in the road

The city of Little Falls is once again looking at adding bump-outs to an intersection downtown.

At the Little Falls City Council’s special work session Jan. 17, Pat McGuire from Live Better, Live Longer (LBLL) addressed the Council about the proposed bump-outs on the intersection of First Street Northeast and First Avenue Northeast.

Bump-outs, also known as curb extensions, extend the curb out the width of the parking lane on all sides, decreasing the space a pedestrian has to cross.

McGuire said these bump-outs are good for a community, as they make it more “walkable,” which McGuire said is something millenials and young professionals look for in a community.

He said there are temporary bump-outs that can be made using paint and posts or flower pots to mark out the extension. These would not be costly for the city, Mcguire said.

“If you did something like that, it could be at very minimal cost to the city,” McGuire said.

The idea had been brought up last year at the Council to be done at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and First Street Northeast.

The project did not go forward because Broadway Avenue is a State highway and thus under the jurisdiction of the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s (MnDOT) McGuire said.

If this bump-out project were approved, it would be for the month of May, which is also Pedestrian Safety Month.

Kate Bjorge of LBLL said there was $1,317 from the Town 101 fund, earmarked for the project.

Bjorge said this project would not be permanent, as LBLL and the city see how the project works in this location.

“I think it is important to know that this is something we are looking to test. So it would be temporary,” Bjorge said.

Little Falls Police Chief Greg Schirmers said the bump-outs would not affect the Police Department’s ability to get through the intersection in an emergency.

Schirmers said he is interested to see the impact the bump-outs have on traffic in the area.

Mayor Greg Zylka said he thought the intersection would be a better spot for the project than on the intersection of Broadway Avenue and First Street Northeast, as it had fewer pedestrians.

“I think this is a better test run,” Zylka said.

City Administrator Jon Radermacher said another reason this would work better than on Broadway was that there was no need for right turn lanes, which bump-outs eliminate.

Councilman Jerry Knafla said he would like to see the bump-outs look nice, saying the flower pots sounded like a nice option.

Councilman Frank Gosiak agreed, and said the posts could look, “cheesy.”

Gosiak said having the area look nice is important to the downtown area.

If this is approved, McGuire said they would look for feedback from the public on the bump-outs.

City Engineer Greg Kimman said he would put together numbers on the cost of the project.