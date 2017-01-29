A service dog could save Sierra’s life

Having a service dog can make the difference between life and death for Sierra Hartung, 12, when she has an epileptic seizure.

That is why the Hartung family, who lives north of Ft. Ripley, has set up a Go Fund Me page for her. They hope to raise $20,000 to cover the family’s portion of the cost of the dog and for travel expenses.

Sierra’s mom, Kim, said one of the challenges they ran into was finding programs in Minnesota that would help with providing Sierra with a service dog.

“There are a few programs in Minnesota for seizure detection dogs, but for some of them you have to be at least 16 or 18 years old,” Kim said. The Hartung family is fundraising for a seizure alert service dog for their daughter, Sierra, 12. A service dog would enable Sierra to be more independent, but more importantly, would keep her safe when she sleeps.

Since the Hartungs were unable to find a program in Minnesota, they began to look out of state.

Sierra has been accepted by the program “4 Paws for Ability,” which is based in Xenia, Ohio. The seizure alert dog costs $35,000, of which the Hartung family will need to pay half.

“We’ll have to go there several times to train the dog with Sierra and to do other things with the program,” Kim said.

Kim said since the 4 Paws for Ability uses several different breeds for the program, Sierra will be matched up with a breed that will suit her best.

“As soon as we can get the money raised, we can get started on the program. We’re hoping the community, family and friends can help us help Sierra be safe,” she said.

Kim said it feels strange to be the ones asking for help. Usually they are the ones who are helping others, organizing benefits and volunteering in the community.

“It’s very humbling to be on the receiving end this time,” she said.

The talk of Sierra needing a seizure alert dog came as a result of her team of medical professionals brainstorming about how to better keep her safe.

When Sierra was recently hospitalized, an EEG showed that her most abnormal brain activity occurs when she sleeps.

“If she has a seizure when she is asleep, she can accidentally suffocate herself,” Kim said. “That’s why we need a service dog.”

When Sierra has a seizure, a seizure alert dog is trained to flip her to her side. Then, when she is in a safe position, the dog would then run to either of her parents or another adult to alert.

Because of the risk of Sierra accidentally suffocating herself, she now sleeps in the same bed as Kim. As a result, Kim’s husband, Tom, sleeps on the couch.

“Having a service dog would allow her to sleep in her own room. She’s almost a teenager, so she needs her independence,” Kim said.

Sierra was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was a baby. The family has been through many scares through the years. After testing several different medications they were happy when Sierra responded so well to the medication “Lyrica,” Kim said.

But all that changed at the first of the year when Sierra’s insurance company, Medica, notified the Hartungs it would no longer pay for the medication. Instead, Sierra was asked to try out a cheaper medication. If the cheaper medication didn’t work out, only then would the insurance company pay for Lyrica. A month’s supply of Lyrica cost about $600, Kim said.

“She was seizure-free until they stopped Lyrica. I’ve never cried or yelled as much in my life. I spent hours on the phone for a week with the doctor’s office and the insurance company, requesting information for the insurance company to show she needed it,” Kim said.

As a result of not being able to get Lyrica anymore, Sierra began to experience withdrawal symptoms.

“Watching her go through the withdrawals were the worst part. For her it was very painful and she couldn’t understand what was happening with her body,” Kim said.

Sierra was hospitalized Jan. 10 because of her epilepsy and the withdrawal symptoms.

“One night at the hospital would’ve paid for like a year’s worth of Lyrica,” Kim said. “It doesn’t make sense to me why take her off of something that was clearly working.”

Sierra stayed in the hospital until Jan. 13. Kim said the only reason the doctors were willing to release her back home was because the insurance company agreed to pay for Lyrica after all. At least for another six months.

“Hopefully we don’t have to go through this again, but it is a bridge we will cross when we get there,” Kim said.

Kim said she is unsure what the determining factor was when it came to the insurance company agreeing to pay for the medication Sierra has.

“It could be a combination of all of it, too,” she said.

At that time, the Hartungs had already requested several times for the medication to be approved. They had also started a legal appeal and Sierra’s doctor and the insurance company’s doctor had a peer review. In addition, Tom called the insurance company and threatened to sue.

“It was a lot of work to get this medication and it is something we shouldn’t have had to go through,” Kim said.

As a result of what happened in Sierra’s case, Medica is now reviewing its prior authorization and appeals process.

“Clearly, there was some evidence that Lyrica was the only one that was going to work,” said Medica Director of Public Relations Greg Bury. “We will be reviewing the process to make sure that we take factors like (Sierra having tried other medications that didn’t work) into account before denying.”

Bury said what had happened was that Lyrica had been removed from the insurance company’s list of preferred drugs.

“Usually we take them off because there is a generic equivalent drug that has proven to be just as effective at a lower cost,” he said.

Bury said that when a medication is removed from the insurance company’s list of preferred drugs, members are notified of the change.

“It’s typically 60 days before (the change) they are notified,” he said. “There are a couple of processes in place for situations when different medication is necessary.”

The provider can then either ask for a prior authorization. If the request is denied, an appeal can be made. In some cases, the appeal can be expedited to be turned around in 72 hours, Bury said.

One thing Kim discovered when Sierra was admitted to the hospital was that her family was not alone in their battle. Talking to other parents, she learned many of them were also fighting for medications for their children.

The recent journey with Sierra being admitted has been hard on her younger sisters, Stella, 2, and Poppy, 1.

When they visited Sierra at the hospital, she was wearing a helmet to protect her head in case she had a seizure.

“They may not fully understand, but they know something is wrong,” Kim said.

In addition to having epilepsy, Sierra has cerebral palsy and was recently diagnosed with scoliosis. She is also deaf, but can hear when she wears her cochlear implant.

“Since she has cerebral palsy, she has trouble communicating, so it is easier for her use sign language to communicate,” Kim said.

Those who want to donate, may visit www.gofund me.com/service-dog-for-sierra