Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – SECTION 00 11 13

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

PROJECT IDENTIFICATION: Sealed bid proposals will be received in accordance with the construction contract documents, as prepared by TSP Architects for:

Name of Project: Little Falls High School Addition and Remodel

Little Falls Community Schools- ISD 482

Address of Project: 1001 5th Ave. SE, Little Falls, MN 56345

The work will be accomplished through multiple contracts with Little Falls School District 482, with Contegrity Group Inc. acting as the Construction Manager. The following categories of work will be bid: Earthwork/Utilities, Concrete, Masonry, Carpentry, Structural Steel Erection, Roofing, Aluminum Windows & Glazing, Gypsum Board, Tile, Acoustical Treatments, Flooring, Terrazzo, Epoxy Flooring, Painting, Lab Casework, Elevator, Fire Suppression, Mechanical/Plumbing, HVAC, Testing/Adjusting & Balancing, Electrical/Communications.

Material Only Categories: Steel Supply, Casework, Standard Doors/Frames/Hardware

BID TIME: Bids will be received at the office of the Nancy Henderson, Little Falls Community Schools Business Manager, 1001 SE 5th Ave, Little Falls, MN 56345 until 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 23, 2017. All late bids received will be returned unopened to the submitter. No faxed bids will be accepted.

BID LOCATION: Sealed Bid Proposals for the Little Falls High School Addition and Remodel construction work to be provided in accordance with the construction contract documents, as prepared by TSP Architects, will be received at the office of Nancy Henderson, Business Manager, 1001 SE 5th Ave, Little Falls, MN 56345 until the date and time as stated above. Bids will then be publicly opened and read aloud. No faxed or electronic bids will be accepted. Sealed bid envelopes shall be marked with the Bidders Name and Category of Work being bid.

EXAMINATION OF DOCUMENTS: Contract Documents for this construction work may be examined in the Little Falls Community School – Business Managers Office, St. Cloud, Minnesota Builders Exchange, Duluth, Willmar, Albert Lea, Rochester, Austin, Mankato, South Central, Southwest, Fargo-Moorhead, Grand Forks, Aberdeen, and Sioux Falls Builders Exchanges, iSqFt, Dodge Data and Analytics, and CMD Group; TSP Architects,18707 Old Excelsior Road, Minnetonka, MN 55345; and Contegrity Group, Inc., 101 First Street SE, Little Falls, MN 56345.

BID DOCUMENTS: Bid documents will be available to contractors on or about January 23th. Documents can be ordered online from Contegrity Group, Inc by visiting their plan room at www.cgiplanroom.com To order paper printed documents a plan deposit check in the amount of $150.00 per each printed set, made payable to Little Falls Community Schools and a separate non-refundable check in the amount of $35.00 per set made payable to Contegrity Group, Inc. will be required for mailing fees. Electronic download of bidding documents can be acquired for free online. No partial sets of bidding documents will be issued. Plan deposit will be returned upon receipt of all bidding documents returned in useable condition within (20) days after the date bids have been received. Plan documents are to be returned to Contegrity Group, Inc., 101 1st Street SE, Little Falls, MN 56345

PRE-BID CONFERENCE: A pre-bid conference for all interested contractors will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 3:30 PM at the project site, we will meet at the Science Lector Hall of Little Falls High School, enter from the South Main Entry.

BID SECURITY: Each bid shall be accompanied by a certified check, cashiers check, or corporate surety bond in an amount equal to five (5%) percent of the base bid, as bid security.

If awarded a contract, each successful Bidder shall be required to furnish both Performance and Payment Bonds covering faithful performance of the contract and the payment of all obligations arising under such contract. Such bonds shall be the latest edition of the AIA Document A312/CM, in the amount equal to 100% payment. If the contract is less than $75,000 an irrevocable Letter of Credit from a financial institution will be acceptable under the same terms and conditions of Performance & Payment Bonds.

Little Falls School District 482 reserves the right to reject any or all bids received and to waive any informalities and irregularities in the bidding.

Bids may not be withdrawn or modified within forty five (45) days after the closing time and date.

PUBLISH: January 29, 2017 (647226)