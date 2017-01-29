Commissioners agree to move forward with storage building

The Morrison County Public Works Department is looking for a place to stash equipment and supplies, and the Board of Commissioners is letting them go forward with buying one.

At Tuesday’s Board meeting, Public Works Director Steve Backowski said this warm storage facility would supplement the department’s building in Pierz, which houses its six tandem trucks.

The trucks and other equipment have increased in size, meaning it has gotten more difficult for the workers to move equipment around the building.

“We don’t have adequate space to get around that equipment,” Backowski said. “It’s very inefficient.”

Other equipment, he said, has simply been left outside in the elements because there is no room for it inside.

Commissioner Randy Winscher said keeping equipment that is important to the county outside when it is 10 degrees below zero or more is not good.

Backowski said while the department wants more space for storage, it does recognize the need to stay within budget and not increase the levy, something the Board has tasked them with.

To cut costs, Backowski said, no maintenance will be done at the new building, it will instead be done at the Public Works facility in Little Falls or the Pierz facility.

Backowski said this means features for dealing with fluids from the equipment or special sprinkler systems won’t be needed at the new facility.

The new facility would be placed on the same property as the Pierz facility.

Backowski said it would be 72 feet by 108 feet and is expected to cost less than $300,000.

It will be a pre-engineered, insulated steel building.

To pay for it, the department will use its equipment purchasing fund to cover the cost of the building.

“The way the department staff takes care of the equipment, to push out a year on replacement is something we can handle,” Backowski said.

Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said Backowski showed that this was important to the county.

“Steve did a great presentation right now, showing us the need for this,” Jelinski said.

The Board approved beginning the bidding process for the building according to Backowski’s specifications on size and construction.

If a bid is approved by the Board, the building is expected to be constructed in summer and fall of this year.

City Administrator Jon Radermacher said another reason this would work better than on Broadway was that there was no need for right turn lanes, which bump-outs eliminate.

Councilman Jerry Knafla said he would like to see the bump-outs look nice, saying the flower pots sounded like a nice option.

Councilman Frank Gosiak agreed, and said the posts could look, “cheesy.”

Gosiak said having the area look nice is important to the downtown area.

If this is approved, McGuire said they would look for feedback from the public on the bump-outs.

City Engineer Greg Kimman said he would put together numbers on the cost of the project.

Board of Commissioners Briefs

In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:

Approved an exempt permit for the Royalton Sportsman Club to hold a

raffle on June 10 at the club grounds;

Approved a 1-day liquor license to the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce to hold an event on Feb. 23, at the Falls Ballroom;

Approved new owner tobacco licenses for Skiba’s Bar and Grill in Lastrup and Herbie’s Bar in Sobieski;

Approved the 2017 seasonal establishment license for the Boys and Girls Club of Little Falls;

Authorized Brad Vold and Katy Kirchner, directors of Social Services and Public Health respectively, to sign an agreement with South Country Health Alliance (SCHA) which allows the county to administer some of SCHA’s services, while SCHA pays the county to do so;

Authorized the bidding process for the projects on the 2017 Highway Improvement Plan;

Approved authorizing the Public Works Director to request proposals for gravel production, highway striping and calcium chloride application;

Authorized the Public Works Director to advertise 2017 Seasonal Bids for equipment rental, bituminous material and winter maintenance sand;

Authorized the Public Works Director or his appointee to negotiate Gravel Pit Agreements with property owners for use on the county highway system;

Authorized the Public Works Director to establish, place, and when appropriate, remove road restrictions

Approved the 2017-2018 independent contractor agreement with Citi Lites out of Pequot Lakes to locate and mark underground cables. Citi Lite will be paid $50 an hour when working on the project; and

Approved an agreement with Vetter Johnson Architects for architectural work on the County Government Center’s renovation. The company will be paid an amount equal to 10 percent of the project’s construction cost.

The next meeting of the Morrison County Board of Commissioners is Tuesday, at 8:30 a.m. in the Morrison County Government Center’s Board Room.