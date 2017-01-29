Notice of Public Hearings – NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

LEGAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Pierz will be holding a public hearing for the purpose of receiving public comment on a proposed new up-to-date zoning map for the City of Pierz based on the Comprehensive Land Use Plan on February 13, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. at Pierz City Hall. The proposed zoning map will be available for public review during normal business hours at Pierz City Hall. Public comment may be submitted in writing to the City Administrator or given at the public hearing. All written comments should be submitted no later than 3:00 p.m., February 13, 2017. The address for Pierz City Hall is: 101 Main Street South Pierz, MN 56364 (PO Box 367, Pierz, MN 56364).

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

PUBLISH: January 29; February 5, 2017 (647391)